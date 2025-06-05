Borderlands Brewing owes the state more than $250K in unpaid taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona State Department of Revenue says Borderlands Brewing Co. owes more than $250K in unpaid sales taxes.

A lien was filed against the brewery with the Pima County Recorder's Office in May.

Records show that Borderlands failed to pay sales taxes from March 31, 2020, through February 28, 2025, totaling an estimated $250,489.73.

With several locations, including its flagship location at 119 E. Toole Ave., Borderlands was recently in the news after Rio Nuevo announced that a national comedy club would be taking over its space, downtown.

At the time, Rio Nuevo said the move would create an economic boost of $11-12 million a year. It has since announced that it is putting those plans on pause following public backlash.