Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Border Patrol seizes 88 pounds of fentanyl at I-19 checkpoint

Nogales Station agents found concealed narcotics along I-19.
U.S. Border Patrol
Nogales Station agents found concealed narcotics along I-19.
Nogales Station agents found concealed narcotics along I-19.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 14:21:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized about 88 pounds of fentanyl and 20 pounds of methamphetamine Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

The drugs, which were concealed inside a vehicle, were seized at the I-19 checkpoint. Nogales Station agents found the narcotics with the assistance of a K-9 and the Phoenix division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Modlin shared.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, will face criminal charges.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!