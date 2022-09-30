Border Patrol seizes 88 pounds of fentanyl at I-19 checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized about 88 pounds of fentanyl and 20 pounds of methamphetamine Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

The drugs, which were concealed inside a vehicle, were seized at the I-19 checkpoint. Nogales Station agents found the narcotics with the assistance of a K-9 and the Phoenix division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Modlin shared.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, will face criminal charges.

----

