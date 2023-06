Border Patrol agents seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine at the security checkpoint on Interstate 19, south of Green Valley, Tuesday, June 13.

The drugs were found hidden in a concealed cardboard box after the car was flagged for a second inspection following a K-9 alert, according to a tweet posted today by Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, faces criminal charges, the post read.