Border Patrol rescue two from drainage tube

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 23, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were rescued who were trapped in a drainage tube, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday morning, a Nogales Tunnel Team helped two migrants hiding in a tube.

One migrant was too tired to crawl and a rope was used to get them out.

No injuries were reported, says Chief Modlin.

