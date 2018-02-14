Border Patrol paramedic revives 2-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Border Patrol paramedic helped to revive a two-year-old who experienced a medical emergency Sunday evening.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents leaving the Tucson station encountered the child and her mother near the intersection of Golf Links and South Swan roads.

The first agent on the scene learned the child suffered a seizure and was not breathing. Agent Michael Meshirer, a paramedic, was then called in to provide medical assistance.

CPD says Agent Meshirer removed the child from her car seat to help clear her airway of mucus and saliva. He then assisted with the child's breathing and consciousness.

Additional medical technicians then arrived and the child was then transported to the hospital for further evaluation.