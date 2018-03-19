Border Patrol finds two illegal aliens in trunk after pursuit

NOGALES, Ariz. - A 23-year-old Tucson woman sped away from the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint after an agent directed her to a secondary inspection area.

The woman stopped north of Sahuarita and agents searched the vehicle.

According to a media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they discovered a 14-year-old female and a 30-year-old male, both identified as Mexican nationals, in the vehicle’s trunk.

The woman was arrested for human smuggling. The Mexican nationals were arrested for immigration violations, according to the media release.