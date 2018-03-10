Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child sex offender

Sidney Moyers
5:37 PM, Mar 9, 2018
US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

TUCSON, Ariz. - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted child sex offender Wednesday, March 7 after he illegally entered the United States just north of the international border.

After checking his records and processing the man at the Nogales Station, they found that Jesus Ojeda-Ricardez was convicted for having sexual relations with a minor back in the year 2006. He was also convicted of domestic violence in Riverside County, California. 

Ojeda-Ricardez is still in custody, waiting for prosecution for re-entering the country illegally as an aggravated felon.  

Citizens who spot suspicious activity can contact Border Patrol anonymously at 1-877-872-7435.

