Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child sex offender

TUCSON, Ariz. - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted child sex offender Wednesday, March 7 after he illegally entered the United States just north of the international border.

After checking his records and processing the man at the Nogales Station, they found that Jesus Ojeda-Ricardez was convicted for having sexual relations with a minor back in the year 2006. He was also convicted of domestic violence in Riverside County, California.

Ojeda-Ricardez is still in custody, waiting for prosecution for re-entering the country illegally as an aggravated felon.

