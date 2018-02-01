Border Patrol arrest illegal immigrant, discover criminal history

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
10:53 AM, Feb 1, 2018
1 hour ago
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man and later discovered he was previously convicted and incarcerated for crimes against a child.

23-year-old Henry Velasquez-Lopes was arrested near Sasabe for being in the United States illegally. Velasquez-Lopez is from Guatemala.

Agents processing Velasquez-Lopez did a records check, and discovered a conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 4th Degree, and Children-Accosting for Immoral Purposes. This incident happened in 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

Velasquez-Lopez will stay in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations involving re-entry of an aggravated felon.

Border Patrol agents use criminal history checks using biometrics on all people to make sure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are correctly identified.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top