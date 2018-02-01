Border Patrol arrest illegal immigrant, discover criminal history

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man and later discovered he was previously convicted and incarcerated for crimes against a child.

23-year-old Henry Velasquez-Lopes was arrested near Sasabe for being in the United States illegally. Velasquez-Lopez is from Guatemala.

Agents processing Velasquez-Lopez did a records check, and discovered a conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 4th Degree, and Children-Accosting for Immoral Purposes. This incident happened in 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

Velasquez-Lopez will stay in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations involving re-entry of an aggravated felon.

Border Patrol agents use criminal history checks using biometrics on all people to make sure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are correctly identified.