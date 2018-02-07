Border Patrol and park ranger rescue driver in rollover

Brian White
12:28 PM, Feb 7, 2018
1 hour ago
CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. - A driver traveling thourgh the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument was sent to the hospital after rolling over in a single-car crash Monday.

A ranger from the National Park Service came to the driver's aid initIally, but was later helped by a Border Patrol agent, according to a media release sent by Customs and Border Protection. The crash happened near Lukeville.  

Both immediately began first aid and called for emergency medical aid. The driver was taken to a nearby "medical treatment facility."

It wasn't immediately clear the status of the driver or what caused the accident. 

 

 

 

