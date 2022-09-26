Border Patrol agents stop human smuggling attempt in Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents stopped a human smuggling attempt at Tombstone, Arizona and a migrant was found to have a previous conviction, according to U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

Chief Modlin says the incident happened on Sept. 20, and Guatemalen citizen Arnaldo Lopez was arrested.

Lopez has a previous conviction of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree.