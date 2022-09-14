Watch Now
Border Patrol agents find over 50 migrants in one day

Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Tucson Sector John Modlin says about 56 migrants were found and taken into custody.

The migrants were found near Lukeville, Arizona on Monday, with 51 coming from Cuba, four from Columbia and one from the Dominic Republic.

Ten children were among this large group and the youngest was 11-months-old, according to Chief. Modlin.

