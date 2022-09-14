Border Patrol agents find over 50 migrants in one day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Tucson Sector John Modlin says about 56 migrants were found and taken into custody.

The migrants were found near Lukeville, Arizona on Monday, with 51 coming from Cuba, four from Columbia and one from the Dominic Republic.

Ajo Station agents encountered the third large group in four days.



On Monday, citizens from #Cuba (51), #Columbia (4), and the #DominicanRepublic (1) were taken into custody near Lukeville, AZ. Ten were children, and the youngest was just 11 months old. pic.twitter.com/D5t1DXDsi8 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 14, 2022

Ten children were among this large group and the youngest was 11-months-old, according to Chief. Modlin.

----

