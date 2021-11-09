Border business is back

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — After nearly 20 months, the United States opened it's border for non-essential travel.

Many businesses along Morley Avenue were grateful to see more customers flow into their stores.

"It would be great if this pace maintains itself," Charles Park, the manager at Chis, said.

Park said during the pandemic his business dropped but hopes that today was a sign of things to come.

Supply issues are prevalent throughout the country, but the stores in Nogales say they are ready for demand.

"Stocks are still in the back waiting to get out," Park said. "It's not really a matter of supplies, just getting items to leave stock."

Divina, another business down the street, was closed for six months. Now they don't have any employees.

"[It was] a little hard," Jose Vasquez, the owner of the store said. However, Vasquez and his wife are already seeing an increase in sales.

During the pandemic they would get five or six people in their store on most days, today they saw triple that.

They expect the weekend to bring even more business. Vasquez said he thinks those who live further from the border will have the time to drive up to the port of entry.

"I was waiting two years of very bad," Vasquez said. "One to two days more is okay."

