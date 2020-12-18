Booth-Fickett Magnet School holds holiday giveaway

Booth-Fickett Magnet School officials said they've seen more families in need this year than last.

School officials said a big factor is COVID-19.

More families are out of work and struggling to make ends meet.

School staff put together an annual holiday toy drive and meal earlier this evening, that helped 37 students and their families.

That's almost double the amount that needed assistance last year.

"This is what this time of year is all about. So many times we get caught up on the commercialism and we have to realize there are families in need and with COVID-19 hitting so many people out of work." said Principal Demetra Baxter-Oliver.

Booth-Fickett didn't put the event together alone.

The Educational Foundation, Wal-Mart, Tuscon Unified School District, and Immanuel Presbyterian church all helped provide the items that were given away.