Bookstore continues to highlight Hispanic culture at Hotel McCoy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back in January, Syrena Arevalo-Trujillo opened Barrio Books. Ten months later, business is thriving.

"We've been able to get a lot more used books. Our premises is used books. We also expanded to offer more new books and more authors that haven't had the opportunity to get their books out into the community," said Arevalo-Trujillo.

Barrio Books focuses on Hispanic authors and gives them a place to shine.

"I've been able to talk to a lot more authors, get inspired by people in the community and just really show what representation looks like in the Latino and Latina community," said Arevalo-Trujillo.

The store is located in Hotel McCoy. They offered Arevalo-Trujillo the space rent-free, which allowed her to grow her business.

"It's definitely another unique spot here at Hotel McCoy. A lot of the guests are interested in checking it out. We do get local community members that stop by and look at books," said Elisha Lenhert with Hotel McCoy.

Arevalo-Trujillo is already planning to expand her store's reach.

"There's actually a really cute 1960s van that we're going to be renovating and taking out into the community," said Arevalo-Trujillo.

By bringing her books to other locations around Tucson, Arevalo-Trujillo hopes more people will learn about Hispanic culture.

"Barrio books is open to everyone. If you want to come by and spend a couple minutes to hours, you're more than welcome to. It's a place of learning and a place of exploring," said Arevalo-Trujillo.

Barrio Books is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

