Bookmans to open new location in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bookmans Entertainment Exchange is opening a new location north of Tucson Mall. The Bookmans location will be near River Road inside Northmall Centre. Bookmans is the largest Arizona-based used bookstore.

The company will be combining its Midtown and Northwest stores into an expanded modern updated space. Bookman's spokesperson confirmed both Midtown and Northwest stores will remain open until the new location is finished.

They also confirmed a lease renewal at the East location on Wilmot and Speedway.

----

