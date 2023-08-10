Book on Arizona's first Latino governor chosen for National Book Fest

"Raulito: The First Latino Governor of Arizona" has been tapped by the Arizona State Library's Center for the Book to represent the state at this year's National Book Festival, Saturday, Aug. 12, in Washington D.C.

"Raulito," written by award-winning author and Nogales native Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford, made the festival's Great Reads from Great Places list.

“This is an incredible and moving honor,” Rivera-Ashford, who now lives in Tucson, said in a press release. "not only because ‘Raulito’ was selected but because I am able to share the story of such an extraordinary and inspiring individual. Gov. Castro not only made history, but he persevered against seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Raúl H. Castro was born in Sonora, Mexico. His family crossed into the United States in 1918. He would go on to be, among many accomplished professions, the first Latino governor of Arizona, from 1975-1977.

The bilingual flip-book documents Castro's struggles and accomplishments. Two of Rivera-Ashford's previous books, "My Tata's Remedies" and "Hip, Hip, Hooray, It's Monsoon Day," were previous National Book Festival selections.

