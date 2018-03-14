Bomb squad investigating explosion on the southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. - An explosion on the southwest side of Tucson that happened Tuesday is being investigated by Pima Regional Bomb Squad investigators.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of shots heard in the area but determined there had been an explosion when at the scene in the 3400 block of West Calle De La Bajada.

Bomb Squad investigators determined that a garbage trailer was the target of the explosion. Officials say the device used appeared to a be a galvanized pipe bomb.

Surveillance video was collected from neighboring properties.

Investigators are asking for help to identify those responsible for the explosion.

If you have any information call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.