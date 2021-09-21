Watch
Body of apparent drowning victim recovered from Tempe lake

Posted at 12:51 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:51:34-04

Phoenix (AP) — Firefighters have recovered the dead body of an 18-year-old man who apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday morning.

A Police Department spokeswoman said police and fire personnel responded after the man jumped into the lake and did not resurface at about 12:30 a.m.

The man's body was recovered at about 2 a.m. His identity wasn’t released and additional circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

