TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a body found on the city's southwest side this afternoon.

According to TPD, officers responded to reports of a body with signs of trauma in the 1900 block of West Ajo Way, west of South Mission Road, at just after 2 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.