Body found near smoldering vehicle on far Eastside

A man who left to help someone who approached his home, claiming to have car trouble early Tuesday, was found dead near a smoldering vehicle in the area of Redington Pass Road and San Pedro River Road.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies were en route to reports of suspicious activity in the vicinity of 14000 N. San Pedro River Road at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 24, when they determined that the call might possibly relate to a stolen vehicle report. The call led them to the body and the smoldering vehicle.

An initial investigation indicated the victim was approached at his home by a man who claimed to be experiencing car trouble and requested his assistance. When the victim did not return home, family members contacted the authorities.

Deputies located the apartment complex near Prince Road and Roger Road.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

