Body found in Phoenix home; Police say it's a homicide case

Leila Navidi
Posted at 1:06 PM, Feb 27, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 64-year-old man has been found dead inside his Phoenix home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

They say Jimmie Montgomery’s body had obvious signs of trauma when it was located Friday evening.

Police were called to the home around 9 p.m. Bystanders told responding officers they hadn’t seen or heard from Montgomery in several days. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

