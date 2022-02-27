Body found in Phoenix home; Police say it's a homicide case

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 64-year-old man has been found dead inside his Phoenix home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

They say Jimmie Montgomery’s body had obvious signs of trauma when it was located Friday evening.

Police were called to the home around 9 p.m. Bystanders told responding officers they hadn’t seen or heard from Montgomery in several days. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

----

