Body found in desert near Tucson Airport, homicide investigation underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found in a desert near the airport Friday.

TAAPD and Tucson Police Department officers, along with Tucson Fire Department crews responded to the desert area, west of South Country Club Road and East Old Vail Road after someone reported the discovery of a body, according to TAAPD. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno. Next of kin was notified.

A homicide investigation is currently underway by TAAPD. Tucson Police is assisting in the investigation.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case call 911 or call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

