Bobcat freed from plastic pipe wrapped around its neck

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bobcat has been relieved from a plastic pipe that was wrapped around its neck, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said Friday.

After Oro Valley residents reported a bobcat had a pipe around its neck, an Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson officer responded and created a baited trap with sardines and chicken in order to capture the bobcat to free it from the pipe.

After a few days went by, the homeowner saw the bobcat make its way into the baited trap, AZGFD says. An officer was able to sedate the bobcat, so he could cut off the ridged plastic pipe.

AZGFD says the bobcat was left with minor scratch injuries, which were treated with antiseptic by officers.

The bobcat was placed under a tree until it woke up from the sedative.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

