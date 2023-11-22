BOB Fest returns! Annual Downtown event showcases black-owned businesses

More than 50 black-owned businesses will be selling everything from candles to cuisine at the BOB (Black-Owned Business) Festival, Downtown this Saturday, Nov. 25.

With a goal of promoting and celebrating black-owned businesses across the state, BOB Fest evolved from a regularly held market called Soul Food Wednesdays in Tucson. After the market grew from five vendors to more than 50, a larger-scale event seemed appropriate.

BOB Fest, taking place at 55 N. Fifth Avenue, in front of the Martin Luther King King Apartments, and at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., will include, interactive activities, art, dance, live music, vendors and food trucks.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free.

