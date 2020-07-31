Board of supes candidate being investigated for breaking election laws

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County Board of Supervisors candidate is now being investigated for breaking election laws.

The Pima County Recorder's Office says Vic Williams illegally took photos too close to a polling site.

Arizona state law says no one is allowed to take photos within 75 feet of a polling place.

Williams posted two photos to his Facebook.

One shows him directly in front of the building and the other shows him actually inside.

A letter from the recorder's office says they are referring Williams to the county attorney's office for possible prosecution.

KGUN9 has reached out to Williams, but have yet to receive a response.