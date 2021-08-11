Board of supes approves $250K in funding toward opioid overdose-reversing drug Naloxone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved additional funding toward the purchase of more naloxone.

On Tuesday, the board said it would allow up to $250,000 of contingency funds for the life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

Last week, Chuck Huckelberry requested the funding after pointing out that the county supply was running out.

"It is unknown if the State will replenish the fund to continue purchasing Narcan in a timely fashion in order to prevent overdose drug deaths. In the meantime, drug overdose deaths continue to rise and is now the leading cause of death for children age (0-19)," said Huckelberry in a memo.

The Pima County Health Department says the the county is on pace to set a record for fatal overdoses for the third year in a row.