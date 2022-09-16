Blue fentanyl pills found in Nogales jails

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a rise in fentanyl being smuggled into Nogales, local jails are also seeing the illegal drug enter inmate cells.

Sheriff David Hathaway says the jails are focusing on keeping fentanyl away by having corrections officers use body scanning machines.

"We figured out the way we get those is people that are picked up on federal warrants at the border and then housed in our jail. Sometimes our internal body carriers and then that will rupture after they're in the jail," explained Sheriff Hathaway.

He also mentions seeing blue fentanyl pills rather than the rainbow-colored pills.