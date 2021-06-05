Blood donations needed at Red Cross

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Red Cross is running low on blood supply and needs help filling their banks.

Red Cross officials say many cancer patients had to miss treatments due to the pandemic.

That's why they're teaming with the American Cancer Society to encourage blood donations.

The blood donation takes approximately an hour and there is someone with you the entire time to make sure you're taken care of during the process.

Regional Red Cross Spokesperson Jim Gilloon said "It takes about six blood types...Products excuse me are needed every minute. Okay, to help the people who are going through cancer treatment, and yet only 3% of the us give blood, so it's vitally that more people donate blood and platelets regularly to meet that need."

For locations and when you can donate, visit the Red Cross website. There you can also make a monetary donation.