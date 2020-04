TUCSON, Ariz. — Blood donations are needed during the pandemic as blood shortage rises.

The community can donate blood tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. near the northwest YMCA on Shannon Road.

The Red Cross says it's facing a severe blood shortage right now.

Across the nation nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about physical distancing.

To find another blood drive coming up, click here.