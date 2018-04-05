TUCSON, Ariz. - "You don't need to see it to tee it," according to sponsors at this weekend's event in Green valley for blind and visually impaired golfers from around the world.

The ISPS Handa 2018 U.S. Open Blind Golf Championship will be held at the Haven golf course.

According to the tournament's coordinators, golfers from the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and Israel will take part in the event on April 7th and 8th. This is the third international tournament held in Green Valley.

The event is sponsored by United States Blind Golf Association and the International Blind Golf Association. To learn more go to about organization click here.