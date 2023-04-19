Watch Now
Black Hawk helicopter lands at UArizona Mall

Arizona Army National Guard recruiting event
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday morning, the Arizona Army National Guard landed a Black Hawk helicopter on the University of Arizona Mall, north of McKale Memorial Center.

People gathered in a line to sit in the helicopter, take pictures, and ask the crew questions.

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Woods of the Army National Guard said they came to join the ROTC Wildcat Battalion for a recruiting event. He said around 25 Wildcats from the ROTC join the army each year.

