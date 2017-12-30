Bishop Kicanas appointed chairman of the National Catholic Education Association

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Bishop Kicanas from the Diocese of Tucson has been appointed the chairman of the National Catholic Education Association.

The Board of Directors chose Bishop Kicanas to replace Bishop Murry, who stepped down.

Bishop Kicanas will start in the New Year. He has served in various education roles, including a religion teacher, counselor, principal and seminary rector. 

Kicanas says he looks forward to developing Catholic schools.

