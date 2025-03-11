Bisbee warns residents of scam involving ransom for fake kidnappings

Bisbee residents are being scammed via phone by people claiming to be affiliated with Mexican drug cartels.

According to a social media post from the City of Bisbee, these scam artists claim to have kidnapped loved ones of the people they are calling. The scam artists then demand a ransom for their safe return, when they never really had them in the first place.

The post advised anyone receiving such a call to hang up immediately, then call the loved one in question to make sure they are OK. After that, call law enforcement.

Bisbee Police said any suspected fraud can be reported to 1-520-432-2261.