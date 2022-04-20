Bisbee resident back home after evacuating from Old Bisbee Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire officials are still working the Old Bisbee Fire that broke out Monday evening. The fire has burned 13 acres, and is 40% contained. According to officials the fire is believed to be human caused. Highway 80 has since been re-opened.

On Monday night, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, put 15 homes under the "Set Be Alert" phase.

Frank Tornoe and his family were one of those residents put on pre-evacuation. Tornoe has lived in Bisbee for the past ten years. He says when he saw the fire get pretty close to his home, he knew it be best for his family to evacuate.

"Pretty disconcerting...We said our goodbyes to the house and hoped for the best," Tornoe said. "And that it didn't happen and luckily it didn't...So we gathered up our important papers and various other things...We came down here to the roaster and kept an eye on things and watched the tankers load up the water and take it up there for a little while."

Lieutenant Robert Cline with Bisbee Fire says multiple agencies were quick to respond to the blaze.

Frank Tornoe

"You can see a lot of the terrain behind me it's overgrown, it's dried and it's extremely flammable, Lt.Robert Cline, Bisbee Fire Department said. "And then when the winds keep gusting up, it just pushes the fire and it grows very rapidly so it's always a challenge for us to get a good jump on it."

Fire officials lifted pre-evacuation orders Tuesday morning.

"The brush is pretty bad. We do our best and so do our neighbors to keep things under control..but it's really dry," Tornoe said.