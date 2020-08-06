Biosphere 2 to allow visitors in for nighttime driving tours

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Biosphere 2 complex in southern Arizona will reopen for tourists but only if they are in their cars.

The University of Arizona announced Biosphere 2 will allow self-guided, nighttime driving tours beginning Friday.

Visitors will use a mobile app to help them navigate the marked route. Guided tours inside the facility were suspended once the coronavirus pandemic hit Arizona. Officials say the driving tour will be offered for the next two months. It takes between 20 and 25 minutes. The cost of admission will be $20 per vehicle with up to six occupants. The glass terrarium in the Sonoran Desert is about 30 miles northeast of Tucson.

