Bill would require medical pot safety testing

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A state lawmaker is planning to reveal details of a new bill that would require safety testing of medical marijuana for the first time in our state.

The bill, SB1420, introduced by Senator Sonny Borrelli, would require testing for things like chemicals, pesticides and mold. It would also require dispensaries to disclose all chemicals and pesticides used during cultivation on product labels.

According to Borrelli, independent labs authorized by the state would confirm the accuracy of those labels through testing. If tests determine the labeling is incorrect, dispensaries would have to correct a product's labeling before selling it.

Senator Borrelli argues lawmakers want to make sure that the customer, "is fully informed of what they're ingesting," he said.

SB 1420 has a lot of support in the legislature. It has about 80 co-sponsors. However, under Arizona law, it's challenging for the legislature change to voter-approved initiatives such as the already existing Arizona Medical Marijuana Act.

In order to pass, the bill will need approval by three-fourths of both the house and the Senate.