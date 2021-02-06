Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Bill would allow state to discipline uncertified teachers for sexual misconduct

items.[0].image.alt
WIKIMEDIA
Picasa 2.0
State capitol dome lit blue for human trafficking prevention
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-05 19:09:23-05

PHOENIX (KGUN) — A bill sent to Gov. Doug Ducey to sign could close a loophole in the system to discipline state educators.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 2023 Thursday night. If Ducey signs the bill, state education officials would have the power to investigate and discipline school employees accused of sexual or other misconduct.

Currently, the board of education can only discipline certified educators. HB2023 would give the state the authority to investigate school or district employees who aren't certified.

That includes some teachers of charter schools, athletic officials and other school staff members.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.