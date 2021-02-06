Bill would allow state to discipline uncertified teachers for sexual misconduct

PHOENIX (KGUN) — A bill sent to Gov. Doug Ducey to sign could close a loophole in the system to discipline state educators.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 2023 Thursday night. If Ducey signs the bill, state education officials would have the power to investigate and discipline school employees accused of sexual or other misconduct.

Currently, the board of education can only discipline certified educators. HB2023 would give the state the authority to investigate school or district employees who aren't certified.

That includes some teachers of charter schools, athletic officials and other school staff members.