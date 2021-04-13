Watch
Bill to legalize sports betting heads to Arizona governor

Wayne Parry/AP
A clerk counts money at the sports betting lounge at Freehold Raceway in Freehold, N.J. on Oct. 24, 2020. A report released Feb. 2, 2021 by the American Gaming Association predicts fewer Americans will bet on this year's Super Bowl, a decrease driven largely by fewer people back at work in offices where betting pools are circulated. But the report also predicts a record amount will be wagered online this year. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 13, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has approved a key part of a plan that will increase gambling at casinos owned by Native American tribes and for the first time allow sports betting.

The Senate late Monday approved a bill passed last month by the House, sending it to Gov. Doug Ducey who negotiated the package and urged lawmakers to approve it. The bill allows betting on professional and college sports at sites owned by pro sports teams and at tribal casinos.

It also allows gambling on fantasy sports and new Keno games at horse race tracks and fraternal organizations. Passage of the legislation is tied to the updated gaming compact Ducey has struck with tribes but not released to the public.

