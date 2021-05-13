Watch
Bill legalizing drug-testing strips heads to Ducey's desk

Patrick Breen/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey enters a news conference for an update on COVID-19 in Arizona, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Phoenix. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 16:55:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has approved legislation legalizing test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses.

The measure already unanimously passed the Senate, so Thursday’s 48-11 House vote sends it to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his consideration.

The measure by Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh was prompted by last year’s death of her 25-year-old son, Landon Marsh. She testified in February that he made a stupid mistake when he took what he thought was a prescription pain pill and died of a fentanyl overdose. She says a stupid mistake should not cost a life.

