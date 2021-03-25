Bill changed to limit releasing video from Arizona troopers

PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation to equip state troopers with body-worn cameras has been modified to prohibit the Arizona Department of Public Safety from releasing video unless it “involves a criminal act.”

The Arizona Republic reported that the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday unanimously advanced the amended bill to the Senate floor for a final vote. The measure would set aside $1.5 million each year from 2022 through 2026 to buy and equip troopers with cameras.

DPS is the largest law enforcement agency in Arizona that doesn't use body cameras. The chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee says he added the amendment to protect people’s privacy. Several lawmakers expressed concern limiting public transparency.

