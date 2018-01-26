Bike share program exceeds six thousand rides after just 2 months

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Since the TUGO bike share program came to Tucson in November there have been 6,000 rides.

Andy Bemis, Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator for the City of Tucson says, "the program has been embraced really well by the community."

There are 36 stations city wide and 336 bikes ready to hit the pavement.

Bemis says, "It's for everyone - so people who just want to go on a short lunch trip, want to exercise or people who depend on walking and riding a bike."

For your convenience you can buy - daily, monthly or annual passes that range from $8-$80.

TUGO has a program for low income called the access pass which cost $5 for the entire year for unlimited rides for people who qualify

So here's how it works - you can either use the TUGO APP called cyclefinder or go directly to a kiosk and use your Credit Card. Debit cards and gift cards are not acceptable.

