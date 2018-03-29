Bighorn sheep spotted in Tucson neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. - Bighorn sheep have been spotted in a Tucson neighborhood this week, and people who live there say this isn't the first sighting.

Neighbors say they have been seeing the bighorn sheep in their neighborhood for more than a month.

Multiple people who live in the area have taken pictures and videos.

KGUN9 reached out to Arizona Game and Fish today and they told us they do not plan on relocating the sheep because they usually migrate back to high ground once they have checked out the lower lying areas.