Bighorn Fire continues to grow

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Smoke from the Bighorn Fire can be seen from miles away.

The fire was zero percent contained and burned about 1,700 acres as of Sunday evening, according to the USDA Forest Service.

"This is a result of a lightning strike that occurred two nights ago," said Gerry Perry, a public information officer for the Forest Service. "By this morning it was estimated to be at about 1,000 acres. I anticipated the end of the day today, it will probably be larger because it has grown to the northeast."

The Forest Service said crews have been working to stop the spread of the fire using retardant, which is a a mixture of chemicals that prevents the fire from growing and moving.

“There are three hotshot crews that are here working in fire,” said Perry.

With the Forest Service anticipating a spread, more crews are on their way. It also says evacuations aren't likely.

“We always like to plan for contingencies but the likelihood of evacuations at this point is is pretty low,” said Perry.

As the fire continues to burn, many are stopping to snap pictures and take video, but the Forest Service is asking people with drones to stay away.

"If those drones fly up into that airspace, they’re small enough that one of those great big heavily loaded retardant bombers like that one right there could run into one of those drones and everybody on board would be killed and maybe even somebody on the ground,” said Perry.

So far, the Forest Service has caught one drone pilot.