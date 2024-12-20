Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Big Lots announces closure of all remaining stores

Big Lots
Robert V. Schwemmer/Shutterstock
The entrance to a Big Lots store.
Big Lots
Posted

Big Lots, Inc. announced in a news release on Thursday that it plans to close all of its remaining Big Lots store locations in the coming days "to protect the value of its estate."

Bruce Thorn, Big Lots' President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the release, "We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale.

"While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the GOB process."

Big Lots only lists nine locations left in Arizona, none of which are in Tucson. There is one still listed in Sierra Vista.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: A New Chapter
Find the stories in your neighborhood