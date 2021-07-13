Watch
Biden taps GOP former Sen. Jeff Flake for Turkey ambassador

Drew Angerer
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) walks to a Senate joint caucus meeting, on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. The senators met in a closed-session in the Old Senate Chamber Wednesday evening to discuss the subjects of filibusters and presidential nominations. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 16:35:28-04

President Joe Biden has nominated former senator Jeff Flake to serve as U.S. ambassador to Turkey.

The Republican had endorsed Biden's 2020 run for the White House. Flake served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2013. Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of former President Donald Trump.

He later wrote a book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” that was a critique of Trump.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

