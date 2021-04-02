Biden proposal would restore train service to Phoenix, Vegas

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure improvement program would include restoring Amtrak intercity rail passenger service to Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Both cities were dropped from Amtrak’s network in the 1990s.

Las Vegas because of the elimination of a train between Los Angeles and Ogden, Utah, and Phoenix because of rerouting of a train that crossed southern Arizona.

Biden's proposal would add new service between Las Vegas and Los Angeles and restore service through Phoenix on a route between Los Angeles and New Orleans. A station in Maricopa, about 27 miles south of Phoenix, is currently the Amtrak stop closest to Arizona’s most populous city.

