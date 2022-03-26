Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden marveled at the spirit and resolve of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of Russia’s deadly invasion as he embraced mothers and children on Saturday.

And while in Poland, he also promised enduring support from Western powers.

During a visit to a soccer stadium in the capital where refugees have assembled, Biden listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents.

The president also held hands with parents and gave them hugs. Before returning to Washington, Biden will give a speech in Warsaw that's expected to focus on the difficult path ahead as U.S. and Western allies continue to assist Ukraine and prod Russia to end its invasion.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

