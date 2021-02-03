Bid to toss DNA evidence in Phoenix canal killings rejected

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge rejected a bid to toss DNA evidence against a man charged with sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate attacks in the 1990s while they were riding bikes near a canal in north Phoenix.

Bryan Patrick Miller’s lawyers said police didn’t have a warrant when collecting his DNA from a mug at a restaurant where he met with an undercover officer.

Authorities say DNA collected from the 2015 dinner linked Miller to the deaths of 22-year-old Angela Brosso in 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in 1993. Police said Miller denied involvement in the killings. He pleaded not guilty to charges.

