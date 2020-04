TUCSON, Ariz. — Deputies are on the scene of a crash in Picture Rocks, where an adult bicyclist was seriously injured.

It happened at the intersection of Manville Road and Avra Road. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a woman was hit by a car while biking. She was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

A PCSD traffic unit is in the area investigating the crash, and says there will be delays. Please avoid the area if traveling.