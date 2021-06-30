Bicyclist dies in crash near 12th Ave. and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist has died from injuries following a crash that happened near 12th Ave. and Valencia earlier this week.

According to a press release from the Tucson Police Department, on June 28 at 1:23 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the 6400 block of S. 12th Ave. for reports of a crash involving a bicyclist and a pickup truck.

Firefighters rendered aid to the cyclist, and he was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI test revealed that they were not impaired.

After conducting interviews, TPD learned that the bicyclist cut across northbound lanes of traffic and was then struck by the pickup truck.

On June 29, the bicyclist died. He was identified Wednesday as 43-year-old Peter Olguin.

"Unsafe movement on the roadway by Mr. Olguin is the major contributing factor in the collision. This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this point," TPD said.